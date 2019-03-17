|
|
Martha Brandon Reeder
Hobe Sound, FL
Martha Brandon Reeder, 97, formerly of Nassau Bay, Texas, passed away peacefully at home with her son and daughter at her bedside on February 23, 2019 in Hobe Sound, Florida.
Martha was born September 26, 1921 in Dublin, Georgia to Lucy Grace (Holsenbeck) Brandon and Arthur Thomas Brandon. She grew up in Palmetto with her two sisters and two brothers. Before and after graduating from Florida State University with a Master of Arts degree in 1949, Martha taught school in Bradenton, Florida.
In 1950, Martha married the love of her life, Leonard M. Reeder, a chemical engineer. They moved to Hobe Sound in 2002 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Margaret Brandon Reeder of Hobe Sound, her son, Leonard Martin Reeder, Jr. and his wife, Denise Gordon Reeder, of Palm City, her sister, Gartrelle Newsome, sisters-in-law, Janet Brandon, Lena Mae Reeder, and Vicki Sifrit, and brother-in-law, Michael Reeder. Martha is also survived by her three grandchildren, Malia Obradovich Reeder, Anya Obradovich Reeder, and Samuel Gordon Reeder who loved their "Gamma."
A celebration of Martha's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the Martin Funeral Home Chapel, 961 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL (1-772-223-5550).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Rupert J. Smith Law Library, 221 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida 34950.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019