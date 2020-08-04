Martha Jane Thompson



Spring Grove - Martha Jane Thompson, 80 years, of Spring Grove, MN passed away on August 01, 2020 from (complications) of Parkinson's disease. Jane was born July 3, 1940 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to parents Everett (Mike) and Alice (Owen) Thorpe.



She married James Glynn and raised 4 children. Jane lived in Florida many years, worked and retired from Publix Grocery. Jane is preceded in death by her daughter Tamra Glynn, her husbands James Glynn and Lowell Thompson, and her brother Jack Thorpe. Jane is survived by her daughter Teresa (Mark) Fegyak, and sons Joseph Glynn and Jerry Glynn of Florida. Grandchildren Chandler Fegyak, Kelly Fegyak, Katelynn Glynn, James Glynn, Kaylee Glynn, and Great-Granddaughter Angelina Fegyak, sister Kathryn Waurio and nieces, nephew, and many cousins.



Janie was a very special woman, whose joy and kindness carried through a long adventurous life. Her courage and graceful presence will be missed by all who know and loved her.



Future services are pending.



Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store