1/1
Martha Jane Thompson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jane Thompson

Spring Grove - Martha Jane Thompson, 80 years, of Spring Grove, MN passed away on August 01, 2020 from (complications) of Parkinson's disease. Jane was born July 3, 1940 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to parents Everett (Mike) and Alice (Owen) Thorpe.

She married James Glynn and raised 4 children. Jane lived in Florida many years, worked and retired from Publix Grocery. Jane is preceded in death by her daughter Tamra Glynn, her husbands James Glynn and Lowell Thompson, and her brother Jack Thorpe. Jane is survived by her daughter Teresa (Mark) Fegyak, and sons Joseph Glynn and Jerry Glynn of Florida. Grandchildren Chandler Fegyak, Kelly Fegyak, Katelynn Glynn, James Glynn, Kaylee Glynn, and Great-Granddaughter Angelina Fegyak, sister Kathryn Waurio and nieces, nephew, and many cousins.

Janie was a very special woman, whose joy and kindness carried through a long adventurous life. Her courage and graceful presence will be missed by all who know and loved her.

Future services are pending.

Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roble Funeral Service
225 E Main St
Spring Grove, MN 55974
(507) 498-3875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roble Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved