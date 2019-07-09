|
Martha Lee West
Hilton Head Island, SC - Martha Lee West, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away July 4, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 84 years old.
Lee was born to the late Edgar Powell and Mary Ruth Thackston Powell in Slater, South Carolina. She graduated from Ware Shoals High School, attended nursing school in Greenville, South Carolina and later graduated with a B.S. in Education from West Chester University.
Lee was married to Sherwood F. West and raised two children, daughter, Catherine West Olivetti, and son, Samuel Scott West, in Wilmington, Delaware; Geneva, Switzerland; and Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. They spent their summers in Bethany Beach, Delaware. After Sherwood's retirement from DuPont, the couple divided their time between Wilmington, Delaware, and Vero Beach, Florida.
Lee was predeceased by her husband in 1999 and her son in 2005.
She moved full-time to Vero Beach in 2006 and lived there until 2014 when she moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to live with her daughter.
Lee was an avid golfer, played almost every day, and made at least two holes-in-one. While living in Florida, Lee was a volunteer for twenty years at Fairwinds Golf Course where she made many friends on and off the course. In addition to golf, Lee enjoyed traveling and being with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her sharp wit, sense of humor and love of chocolate.
Lee is survived by her daughter, Catherine West Olivetti, and son-in-law, Michael Olivetti of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; grandsons Matthew West Olivetti, George Asher Olivetti and his wife, Alexandra Wiggins Olivetti, all of Charleston, South Carolina; and granddaughter Jennifer K. West and her boyfriend, Ryder Blue Willis of Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, she is survived by a sister, Lillie Powell Rogers, of Royston, Georgia.
A private family celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Published in the TC Palm on July 9, 2019