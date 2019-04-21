|
Marvin A. Frenkel
Stuart, FL
Marvin A. Frenkel, 92, of Stuart, Florida, died on 01 April 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara "Skippy" Prentis Frenkel. Cherished father of Dale (Patty) Frenkel, Dr. Ronald Frenkel, Cindy Frenkel, (Paula Costa),) and the late Tom Frenkel. Loving grandfather of Maradith Frenkel (Aaron) Ginsburg, Mark (Lindsay) Frenkel, William Frenkel, Warren Frenkel, Max Frenkel, and Hannah Kanter. Adored great-grandfather of Sienna Ginsburg and Gavin Ginsburg. Devoted son of the late Joseph and the late Rose Frenkel. Brother of the late Sheila (the late William) Frenkel Ellman. Also survived by loving caregivers Kim Ruffing, Susan Maleski, Karissa Landgrebe, and Wanda Suleski.
Marvin had a law degree from the University of Miami and also completed studies in National Security Management at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and Industrial Security Management at the U.S. Army Intelligence School. He was an industrialist and inventor. Marvin was very active in the National Defense Executive Reserve. He was a President of The American Logistics Association, Michigan Chapter, and served on the Board of Trustees of the Detroit Institute of Technology, Michigan Cancer Foundation, Temple Beth El, American Defense Preparedness Association, Detroit Roundtable of the National Conference of Christians and Jews, Jewish Vocational Service, and Senior Center. He was a great patriot.
SERVICES WERE HELD THURSDAY APRIL 4, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019