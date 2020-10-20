Marvin A. "Mark" MarkowitzPort St Lucie - Marvin (Mark) MarkowitzFeb 24, 1933 - Oct 17, 2020Marvin was born in Brooklyn, New York. Marvin's mother died when he was fifteen months old, his father when he was seven years old. He met his wife, Frances, when she was 14, he 15, and they married when he was 21.Marvin was a union iron worker and certified welder.They raised their family in Merrick, Long Island, NY. They have two children, Mark, married to Cynthia, and Debra, married to John. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Aaron and Casey.Marvin and Frances moved to Florida in 1994 and never regretted the decision. They made many friends in the line- dancing community and Marvin visited the St. Lucie Shooting Center almost daily. He loved old movies, dogs, his guns, cowboy hats, fancy belt buckles, country Western music, and his family. He made everyone feel at home, and that they were appreciated.He was "the Mayor," making friends wherever he went, and he was much loved by many. His antics and smile will be missed.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation1201 SE Indian Street Stuart, FL 34997