Services
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 537-7877
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Jack Smith


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Jack Smith Obituary
Marvin Jack Smith

Ailey, GA - Mr. Marvin Jack Smith, age 83, of Ailey, GA, died September 27, 2019. He was born in Iuka, Mississippi, and was raised in Sheffield, Alabama. He lived in Wauchula, Florida for half of his life before moving to Toombs and Montgomery Counties in 1978. He retired as a manager of Frito Lay and later worked with Mancini Packing Company.

The funeral is Friday, October 4th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Blockers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
Download Now