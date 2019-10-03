|
Marvin Jack Smith
Ailey, GA - Mr. Marvin Jack Smith, age 83, of Ailey, GA, died September 27, 2019. He was born in Iuka, Mississippi, and was raised in Sheffield, Alabama. He lived in Wauchula, Florida for half of his life before moving to Toombs and Montgomery Counties in 1978. He retired as a manager of Frito Lay and later worked with Mancini Packing Company.
The funeral is Friday, October 4th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Blockers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 3, 2019