Marvin Richard "Curly" East



Vero Beach, FL



Marvin Richard "Curly" East died on April 10, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born in Denver, Colorado on March 13, 1924 to Arthur Edward and Isabelle (Swofford) East.



Curly grew up in Denver and his lifelong friendships include those from East Denver High School '42 and University of Colorado and Beta Theta Pi Fraternity Class of 1950. During the few years between the two graduations, Curly served in the U.S. Army 110th AAA Battery C in WWII including the D-Day landing at Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. For years he attended reunions of these classes and organizations.



Curly met his wife, Betsy (nee Norris) at the University of Colorado, Boulder. They married and lived in Kenilworth, Illinois for the next 45 years. A self described "peddler," Curly spent most of his career as Vice President of the Walter Norris Engineering Corp where he was a manufacturers' rep for hydraulics and pneumatics. He displayed a strong work ethic and told some of his best stories about his many youth and collegiate jobs including drug store and newspaper deliveries on his bicycle, digging the Moffat tunnel and trailblazing on horseback.



Curly is predeceased in death by his wife Betsy Norris East, son Andrew Norris (Kathleen) East, and brother Justin G. East. He is survived by his children Melissa Clinton East, Richard Norris (Mary) East, Lydia Porter East (John) Engstrom, and grandchildren Andrew Holland East, Mathew Norris East, Elizabeth Porter East and William O'Neill East.



As a parent Curly was active in the Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, and the Kenilworth Union Church rummage sale. He enjoyed curling at the Glen View Country Club.



After Betsy died in 1995, Curly returned to Denver. With his brother Gus, he had many adventures including a round trip drive to and from Alaska, sleeping in a pup tent along the way, at the ages of 80 and 81. An avid fly fisherman and snow skier all his life, Curly and the East family enjoyed their vacation home at Ouray Ranch in Granby, Colorado on the Colorado River.



In his later years, Curly spent the winters in Vero Beach, Florida. A member of the Quail Valley Club, he spent his days reading military history books, working on his computer, and watching westerns on tv. He attended the Vero Beach Community Church, the Wellshire Presbyterian Church in Denver and weekly men's Bible studies.



Curly will be remembered for his booming voice, his straightforward personality and his unfiltered Camel cigarettes.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Vero Beach Community Church, 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach FL 32960. Interment will be at the Kenilworth Union Church on May 17, 2019. May he rest in peace.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Curly may be directed to the Vero Beach Community Church, Kenilworth Union Church or the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge Association, Education and Scholarship Program, PO Box 27430, Philadelphia, PA 19118. Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019