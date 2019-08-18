Services
1930 - 2019
Hobe Sound - Mary A. DeSalvo of Hobe Sound, FL and Purchase, NY peacefully passed away on August 10, 2019.

Mary was born June 24, 1930 in South Norwalk, CT, the daughter of Enrico and Elsie (Chiappa) Ricardi. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 59 years Victor, and her sister Jean Ricardi. Mary will be greatly missed by her son Victor, sister-in-law Marie DeVito, nephews Tom, Gene and Paul, niece Enza and great nieces and nephews Katrina, Robert, Thomas, Adriana and Jayden.

Funeral arrangements are pending with her final resting place beside her beloved husband Victor at Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains, NY.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019
