Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Timmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Timmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Timmerman Obituary
Mary A. Timmerman

Stuart - Mary A. Timmerman, (88), of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Mary and her husband John "Jack" Timmerman moved from Burlington, Iowa in 1953 to Stuart to raise their family. Mary and Jack both were members of First Baptist Church of Stuart while living in Florida. Mary was an avid bowler and member of the Orange Coffee bowling league in Jensen beach, FL. Mary also served as an auxiliary member of the VFW-4194 Stuart, FL chapter.

Mary was survived by her husband John "Jack" Timmerman; daughters: Patty (Mike) Doughty of Stuart; Janet (Jerry) Patrick of Stuart; Joyce (Eugene) Mullins of Altha, FL; Carol Snipes of Port Salerno, FL; Lee Ann (Barry) Bartlett of St. Petersburg, FL; son: Dale (Laura)Timmerman of Port Salerno, FL; Mary has 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a few great, great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and loved by friends and family.

There will be a private graveside service for Mary's immediate relatives.

www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -