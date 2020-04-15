|
|
Mary A. Timmerman
Stuart - Mary A. Timmerman, (88), of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Mary and her husband John "Jack" Timmerman moved from Burlington, Iowa in 1953 to Stuart to raise their family. Mary and Jack both were members of First Baptist Church of Stuart while living in Florida. Mary was an avid bowler and member of the Orange Coffee bowling league in Jensen beach, FL. Mary also served as an auxiliary member of the VFW-4194 Stuart, FL chapter.
Mary was survived by her husband John "Jack" Timmerman; daughters: Patty (Mike) Doughty of Stuart; Janet (Jerry) Patrick of Stuart; Joyce (Eugene) Mullins of Altha, FL; Carol Snipes of Port Salerno, FL; Lee Ann (Barry) Bartlett of St. Petersburg, FL; son: Dale (Laura)Timmerman of Port Salerno, FL; Mary has 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a few great, great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and loved by friends and family.
There will be a private graveside service for Mary's immediate relatives.
www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020