|
|
Mary Ann Ellis
Port St. Lucie, FL
Mary Ann (Price) Ellis of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away
January 31 after waging a long and valiant fight against cancer. Born in 1954, she grew up in the Philadelphia area. She later lived in Illinois, Maryland and Virginia before moving to Florida in 2014.
She leaves behind her
husband of 24 years Matthew Ellis of Port St. Lucie, her brothers Brian and William Price, her step children Jennifer and Gary Lattimore and their two children Grace and Ella; William Ellis and his son Daniel, and Jeannine Ellis and her children Matt and Katherine. She also leaves behind her sisters-in law Colleen Price, Millie Price, Patricia Butler, Mary Unger, and Katherine Otermat; and her brother-in-law William Ellis and his wife Kathleen. She also leaves behind her two nieces Jackie and Lindsay Price, her uncle John Crowley, her cousin and life-long friend Maureen Crowley and many other cousins and friends.
Mary Ann graduated from Penn State University with a BS degree in Nutrition Science and from St. Joseph University in Philadelphia with a Masters degree in Health Education.
Her professional career included serving as Director of Nutrition and Food for Moss Rehab Hospital and later the Einstein Medical Group, both in Philadelphia, and as a state inspector of long-term care facilities for the Health departments of the states of Maryland, Virginia and Florida for over 15 years.
Mary Ann brought a lot of joy and caring and love to her family and her work, and she will be very missed by everyone whose life she touched.
A memorial service celebrating Mary Ann's life will be held at the St. Julian Old Catholic Church, 911 Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Pierce, FL on Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 am
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Ann should be made to your local NPR or Public Broadcasting station.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 5, 2019