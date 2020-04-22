|
Mary Ann McDonald
Jensen Beach - Mary Ann McDonald, 81 of Jensen Beach, passed away on Palm Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at Solaris Healthcare in Stuart, FL after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. She was born July 1, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Hugh and Dorothy Jennings. She married William L. "Bill" McDonald on June 1, 1963 and he survives.
Also surviving are her son Bill (Mara) McDonald of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Cindy (Jason) O'Byrne of Shrewsbury, PA; four grandchildren, Brandon and Shannon McDonald, and Kaitlyn and Liam O'Byrne; two sisters, Kathy Anderson of Lake Worth, FL, and Carole Chriest of Edinboro, PA; one brother Michael Jennings of Hardy, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends.
Her father, mother, and one sister, Patricia Jennings, preceded her in death.
Mary Ann was a long time resident of Edinboro, PA where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Pittsburgh at the age of 10. She graduated from Edinboro High School in 1956 and was an Assistant Office Manager at Prudential Insurance Company in Erie, PA.
After her marriage, she became a full time homemaker and mother to her two children. In 1980 she resumed her professional life as a teller at PNC Bank where she worked until her retirement in 2003.
She loved to walk and swim; she also enjoyed reading, traveling and especially going on cruises.
A Memorial Service will be held in Erie, PA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (apdaparkinson.org), or the Carmelite Monastery (510 E. Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509).
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020