Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann McDonald Obituary
Mary Ann McDonald

Jensen Beach - Mary Ann McDonald, 81 of Jensen Beach, passed away on Palm Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at Solaris Healthcare in Stuart, FL after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. She was born July 1, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Hugh and Dorothy Jennings. She married William L. "Bill" McDonald on June 1, 1963 and he survives.

Also surviving are her son Bill (Mara) McDonald of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Cindy (Jason) O'Byrne of Shrewsbury, PA; four grandchildren, Brandon and Shannon McDonald, and Kaitlyn and Liam O'Byrne; two sisters, Kathy Anderson of Lake Worth, FL, and Carole Chriest of Edinboro, PA; one brother Michael Jennings of Hardy, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends.

Her father, mother, and one sister, Patricia Jennings, preceded her in death.

Mary Ann was a long time resident of Edinboro, PA where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Pittsburgh at the age of 10. She graduated from Edinboro High School in 1956 and was an Assistant Office Manager at Prudential Insurance Company in Erie, PA.

After her marriage, she became a full time homemaker and mother to her two children. In 1980 she resumed her professional life as a teller at PNC Bank where she worked until her retirement in 2003.

She loved to walk and swim; she also enjoyed reading, traveling and especially going on cruises.

A Memorial Service will be held in Erie, PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (apdaparkinson.org), or the Carmelite Monastery (510 E. Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509).
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -