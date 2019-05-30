|
Mary Ann Piscopo
Stuart, FL
Mary Ann Piscopo, 82, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Treasure Coast, with her daughters by her side.
Born in Miami to Henry Grady and Worda (nee Stackhouse) Chamblee, Mary Ann graduated from Martin County High School, Class of 1955, and worked in secretarial and administrative positions after almost a decade as a homemaker. She lived in Carbondale, IL, New York City, and Vestal, NY, before returning to Stuart in 1977.
Mary Ann loved animals, nature, reading and learning, and she enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her pets. She appreciated other cultures and loved new foods and new experiences. Back in the day, she never missed an opportunity to get on a dance floor, and throughout her life, she never missed an opportunity to help out a person in need.
Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters Julie (Kelvin) Smith of Jensen Beach, FL and Nicole (Dan) Neal of Gainesville, FL; her three sisters, Heidi Kirkhart of Barefoot Bay, Gwen Henry of Jensen Beach and Lynn Bobinski of Okeechobee; her grandson Kelvin Smith of Fort Pierce; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Ben Richardson of Jensen Beach.
A Celebration of Mary Ann's Life will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com. Donations to Hospice of the Treasure Coast in her name would be appreciated.
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019