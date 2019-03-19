Mary Ann Preston



Port St. Lucie, FL



Mary Ann Preston, born in Peach Creek, West Virginia in 1928 passed away March 14, 2019.



Daughter of Grover Cleveland Shelton and Arizona Shelton she became a resident of Port St. Lucie in 1969. Mary graduated from Logan Hitch School in 1946 and attended Marshall V. Huntington in West Virginia.



Mary was a realtor with Sun Realty and Hoyt C. Murphy for several years. She also volunteered for hospice for many years. A member of PSL First Baptist Church, you could often find her cooking, reading and traveling in her spare time. Over the years she traveled to about 30 countries.



Mary is preceded in death by her son, James; twin sister Martha; sister Betty and several brothers.



She is survived by her sons; Stephen D. Preston of Kentucky, Dr. Daniel S. Preston of North Carolina, Matthew S. W. Preston of Port St. Lucie; and several grandchildren.







Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Yates Funeral Home of Port St. Lucie.