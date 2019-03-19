Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Preston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Preston Obituary
Mary Ann Preston

Port St. Lucie, FL

Mary Ann Preston, born in Peach Creek, West Virginia in 1928 passed away March 14, 2019.

Daughter of Grover Cleveland Shelton and Arizona Shelton she became a resident of Port St. Lucie in 1969. Mary graduated from Logan Hitch School in 1946 and attended Marshall V. Huntington in West Virginia.

Mary was a realtor with Sun Realty and Hoyt C. Murphy for several years. She also volunteered for hospice for many years. A member of PSL First Baptist Church, you could often find her cooking, reading and traveling in her spare time. Over the years she traveled to about 30 countries.

Mary is preceded in death by her son, James; twin sister Martha; sister Betty and several brothers.

She is survived by her sons; Stephen D. Preston of Kentucky, Dr. Daniel S. Preston of North Carolina, Matthew S. W. Preston of Port St. Lucie; and several grandchildren.



Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Yates Funeral Home of Port St. Lucie. More information may be found by visiting www.yatesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now