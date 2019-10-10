|
Mary Ann Schales
Port St. Lucie - Mary Ann Schales passed away on October 7, 2019.
She was born January 23, 1939 in the Bronx, NY and then relocated to Long Island, NY where she spent the majority of her life. Mary Ann also lived in West Palm, FL and Forest Hill, MD, relocating to Port St Lucie in 1984 where she retired.
Survived by husband, Peter Schales; sons, Steven Schales & Anthony Schales and his wife, Linda Schales; daughter, Susanne Hunter; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter, Vicki Ann Schales in 2002.
Mary Ann was very active, kind and generous. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, softball, bowling and she also coached Little League Softball and Baseball Teams in NY, MD and FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019