Mary Anne (Maher) Skiscim
Vero Beach - Mary Anne (Maher) Skiscim, a lifelong resident of Vero Beach, left her family and friends to receive her heavenly reward with Christ on Friday, July 26, 2019 after 93 years of blessed life. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Lawrence Maher and her brother, Larry Maher, Jr., all of Vero Beach. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wally, and her 7 children; Trudy (Rob) Dulmage, Patty (Lee) Flemming, Margy (Brooke) Moore, Anne (David) Walters, Michael, Toni (Bob) Flaherty and Liz (Bryan) Singleton. She cherished her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with more on the way. Mary Anne was a lifelong member of St. Helen Catholic Church where she and Wally nurtured and instilled strong christian values that their children carry with them today. Mary Anne was an active member of her church and community. It has been said that never was a mother more loved by her children and never were children more loved by their mother. Mary Anne had a place in her heart for everyone and was always welcoming with warm hugs and even warmer smiles. The family would be honored if you would join us in the celebration of her life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Helen Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 9:30 A.M. in the church before the mass. Interment will follow the service at Crestlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank Lesley Shuler for her dedication, commitment and love for Mary Anne. We would also like to thank Brookdale South Memory Care and Visting Nurses Association/Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to VNA Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on July 31, 2019