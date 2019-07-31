Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
2000 20th St.
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
2000 20th St.
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Skiscim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne (Maher) Skiscim


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anne (Maher) Skiscim Obituary
Mary Anne (Maher) Skiscim

Vero Beach - Mary Anne (Maher) Skiscim, a lifelong resident of Vero Beach, left her family and friends to receive her heavenly reward with Christ on Friday, July 26, 2019 after 93 years of blessed life. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Lawrence Maher and her brother, Larry Maher, Jr., all of Vero Beach. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wally, and her 7 children; Trudy (Rob) Dulmage, Patty (Lee) Flemming, Margy (Brooke) Moore, Anne (David) Walters, Michael, Toni (Bob) Flaherty and Liz (Bryan) Singleton. She cherished her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with more on the way. Mary Anne was a lifelong member of St. Helen Catholic Church where she and Wally nurtured and instilled strong christian values that their children carry with them today. Mary Anne was an active member of her church and community. It has been said that never was a mother more loved by her children and never were children more loved by their mother. Mary Anne had a place in her heart for everyone and was always welcoming with warm hugs and even warmer smiles. The family would be honored if you would join us in the celebration of her life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Helen Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 9:30 A.M. in the church before the mass. Interment will follow the service at Crestlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank Lesley Shuler for her dedication, commitment and love for Mary Anne. We would also like to thank Brookdale South Memory Care and Visting Nurses Association/Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to VNA Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now