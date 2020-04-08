|
|
Mary "Betsy" Bratton Stewart
Palm City - Mary Bratton Stewart died April 8, 2020 at Palm City, FL. "Betsy" was born May 7, 1932 in Stamford, Connecticut. After graduating from Stamford High School, she attended the University of Pennsylvania and received a degree in dental hygiene. She became Board Certified in four states and practiced dental hygiene for thirty years in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
Before moving to Willoughby Golf Club in Stuart, Florida in 1996, she lived in Chappaqua and Armonk, NY. She was a member of the Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, N.Y. and the Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club in Palm City, FL. From 2014, she lived with her husband at Sandhill Cove in Palm City.
She is survived by George, her husband of almost sixty-seven years, her daughters, Linda Stewart, of Cambridge, MA, and Jennifer Foley, of Cornelius, NC, and three grandchildren.
Given the current restrictions due to Covid-19, there will be no service of any kind. Friends who would like to make contributions in her memory can send them to the Sandhill Cove Foundation, 1500 SW Capri Street, Palm City, FL 34990.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020