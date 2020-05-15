|
Mary C. Prussing
Jensen Beach - Mary C. Prussing, 87 of Jensen Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at home on May 14th 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 6th, 1932 to Mary and Joseph Gegan, Mary was the second oldest to her brother Joseph. She graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, NY, where she attended on a full academic scholarship. After graduation she worked for Pfizer, NY until marrying Wesley E. Prussing Sr. a New York City police officer in 1953. The couple quickly moved from a small apartment in Brooklyn to a large 3-story home in Rosedale, Long Island where they raised seven children over the next 20 years. While raising her family and working various jobs to help with the day-to-day expenses of a large family Mary stayed active in her parish community and remained a long time member of The Legion of Mary at St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church.
Mary and her family relocated to Jensen Beach, Florida following her husband's retirement from the police department in 1972. After her husband passed away shortly after the move to Jensen Beach Mary became the Safety Director for the City of Ft. Pierce, a position she held for over twenty years, before retiring at the age 62.
Mary spent much of her retirement years surrounded by family and friends while dealing with a protracted series of surgeries and illnesses all of which she bore with grace and serenity. She served as a Eucharistic minister for many years at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Jensen Beach and joined the Franciscan Third Order (laity) which brought her much happiness and fulfillment.
Mary is survived by all her seven children and spouses, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mary's entire life revolved around her family, faith and wide field of friends and acquaints. Her greatest joy, her greatest passion was humbly serving God, her family and her community.
There will be a funeral Mass celebrating Mary's life on Monday May, 18th at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, Florida at 11am. All who knew her are invited to attend (we will be observing the Covid 19 Florida safety guidelines).
'In my Beginning is my End
In my End is my Beginning'
- T.S. Eliot
Published in the TC Palm from May 15 to May 17, 2020