Mary Carruthers, born on January 4, 1925, in Jersey City, New Jersey and, having been raised in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, passed into eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020, while residing at Bon Secours Place in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was 95. She was working as a telephone operator in New York City when she met the love of her life, Robert F. Carruthers. He had just returned from serving in the United States Marine Corp, having been assigned to the Pacific Theater during the Second World War. They were married on June 7, 1947, at Incarnation Church in Washington Heights, after which living in the Bronx. Her husband, Robert, became a Marine Engineer in the Fire Department of New York City. The family moved to Levittown, New York, before settling in Jensen Beach, Florida. She loved music and the arts, and had the gift of a beautiful singing voice and a lovely and joy-filled smile. She was very involved as a Den Mother in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, both in New York and in Florida. She was one of the founding parishioners of St. Martin de Porres Church in Jensen Beach and served for years in the choir. She also devoted much time as a volunteer at the Barn Theatre in Stuart, Florida, as an aide in the Public School System in Martin County, and as a worker with the Board of Elections. She is survived by her daughter, Regina (Joseph) Boniface, of Melbourne, Florida; her son Robert G. (Marylyn) Carruthers of Macon, Georgia; her son, Rev. Msgr. Michael G. Carruthers, of Riverview, Florida, her grandson Matthew Boniface, of Melbourne Florida, her grandson Michael (Katie) Boniface, of Jacksonville, Florida, and her great-granddaughter Fiona Boniface, of Jacksonville, Florida. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of over fifty years, Robert F. Carruthers; her mother Margaret Snoddy, and her brother Thomas Preiss. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church in Jensen Beach, Florida. Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Jensen Beach, Florida, immediately following the mass. For online condolences, please visit www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020