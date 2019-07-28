|
Mary Chilton Dexter Hale
Vero Beach - 1922 - 2019
Mary (Polly) Hale passed away on July 18th. The daughter of Margaret Bancroft Harris and Allan Latham Dexter, Polly was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, attended the Havrigal School and the (then) Boston Museum School, where she pursued her love of painting portraits in oils and pastels. In 1942, she married Stephen Cutler Hale, Jr., and in 1946 the couple moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where they raised four children and founded Hale Indian River Groves, becoming pioneers in the gift citrus mail order business. The family spent summers at Squam Lake in New Hampshire, a beloved place and tradition of Polly's family for over a century.
Polly was a loving and devoted wife and mother, cherished by her family and by old and new friends from near and far. She and Steve were international travelers, and they nurtured in their children a love and appreciation of nature during summers at Squam and on two summer camping trips to the national parks of the U.S. and Canada. Some of Polly's many other passions included tennis with family and friends, hiking in the NH White Mountains, painting, creating flower arrangements; and having bridge luncheons with her friends. She loved attending opera, theater and classical music concerts; she was an avid reader and instilled the love of books in her young children; and she was a creative cook and favorite hostess who loved to throw frequent cocktail and dinner parties. Polly was a member of the Chilton Club, the Johns Island Club, the Vero Beach Garden Club, the Vero Beach Museum of Art and others clubs and charitable organizations. The family is especially grateful to Pearl Powell, Polly's loving and devoted caregiver who greatly enhanced the past decade of Polly's life; and she and Polly shared many laughs and special moments. We would also like to thank Louise Cooper, our mother's housekeeper for many years. Polly was predeceased by her husband, Steve; a daughter, Marianne Farrow; and a grandson, Stephen Farrow; and is survived by her sister, Ann Shafer (Pennsylvania); her children, Steve Hale III (Vero Beach), Susan Hale(Vero Beach) and Dexter Hale(Missoula, MT); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Polly's name can be made to The Squam Lakes Assoc., 534 US Rte 3, Holderness, NH 03245; the Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Rd., Moultonborough, NH 03254, the Squam Lakes Nature Center, 23 Science Center Rd, Holderness, NH; the McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach; or the .
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019