Mary deVere Clough
Loudonville - Mary deVere Clough passed away on Wednesday, October 9th in Charlotte, NC.
Mary was born in Brisbane, Australia in 1929 and graduated from the University of Queensland in 1951 with a degree in Physiotherapy.
She was the dear wife of the late Ronald John Clough. They moved to Canada in 1953 and then to the United States in 1955, where they ultimately settled in Loudonville, NY.
One of her prouder moments was becoming a naturalized US citizen in 1970. She enjoyed many activities including curling, golfing, gardening, skiing and was a marvelous cook.
Mary was a former member of Schuyler Meadows Club, Fort Orange Club, Fort Orange Garden Club, La Gorce Country Club in Miami and Palm Cove in Stuart, FL.
Her twilight years were spent at Palm Cove; their weekly book club meetings were more of a literary cocktail party where she loved the camaraderie of all the members.
Mary's greatest joy and accomplishment however, was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is the beloved mother of Roxanne deVere Nelson (Alan) of Charlotte, NC and Donald St. Clair Clough of Albany, NY. Mary was the cherished grandmother of Ian St. Clair Clough, Amanda Hunter Clough and Alexandra deVere Nelson.
Inurnment took place privately in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands.
Arrangements entrusted to Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Avenue, Albany. To express condolences, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019