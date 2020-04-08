Services
Mary Ellen Marks Belvin

Mary Ellen Marks Belvin

Stuart - Mary Ellen Marks Belvin left this life on April 6, 2020. The community, the family and her husband lost a person loved by all who knew her. Mary was born on January 4, 1931 in DeTour Village, Michigan. She was raised in Sault Ste Marie, Mi. and gave birth to 3 daughters who provided her 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. While living in the Sault Mary Ellen worked as the Assistant to the President of Lake Superior State University.

Mary moved to Stuart, Florida in 1980. She was a member of Miles Grant Country Club, the Stuart P.E.O. and the Peace Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder for 6 years. Ms. Mary was a proud counselor for Building Bridges for Youth. Her husband George Marks preceded Mary in death in 1997.

On October 7, 2019 Mary while in long term care married her beloved caregiver Bob Belvin…who was with Mary in their home hand-in-hand when she passed. A memorial service at Peace Church will be held upon the virus passing.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
More Information
