Mary Ellen Wilson Baker
Vero Beach - Mrs. Mary Ellen Wilson Baker, 94 of Vero Beach, died September 6, 2019 at the Florida Baptist Retirement Center of Vero Beach.
Mary was born in Marietta, Ga. and was a longtime resident of Vero Beach.
She attended Valdosta State College for Women and was later employed by the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville where she met her husband Fred E. Baker Jr., who preceded her in death in 2008 after 64 years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, T.N. and Maggie Wilson; brothers, Floyd, Jake, Clyde and Hoyt Wilson and their spouses.
Survivors include sons, Fredrick W. Baker (Joan), S Mark Baker (Paula), of Vero Beach; daughter, Cynthia Baker Lovell of Duncanville, TX.; grandchildren, Rick (Nancy) Baker, Jamie (Chris) Suel, Keith Baker, Stephanie (Gary) Hurst, Stacy (Will) Kerr, Jodi (Jack) Price, Sandy Baker, and Meredith (Marc) Coughlin, 17 great-grandchildren, her brother and sister-in-law, George L. and Marilyn Baker and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Vero Beach, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Indian River County Board of Realtors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church General Fund, 2006 16th Ave., Vero Beach, Fl. 32960 in memory of Mary W. Baker
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Saturday, September 21 at First Baptist Church.
2206 16th Ave, Vero Beach, Fl.
A celebration of her life will begin at 4:00pm.
The family wishes to thank the Florida Baptist Retirement Center and staff for their loving care for so many years.
A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 17, 2019