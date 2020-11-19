1/1
Mary Evans
Mary Evans

Mary Evans, almost 89 years old, passed away on Saturday, November 14th at the Florida Baptist Retirement Center. After living at Spanish Lakes I, she and her husband moved to Spanish Lakes Fairways when it opened, making her a Pioneer resident.

An avid golfer, Mary was very active in the SLF and Pines ladies' golf leagues, as well as the weekly "skins" games. As an excellent golfer, she usually walked away with a lot of dimes jingling in her pockets. She knew many golfers through her years of working as a starter at the Vista Royale and Fairwinds golf courses.

No local services are planned. A private burial will take in Rochester, N.Y.

Mary leaves behind her sister, grandchildren, and her only surviving son, Donald Gregory Copeland.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
