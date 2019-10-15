Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fernhill Memorial Gardens
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wethington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Wethington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. Wethington Obituary
Mary F. Wethington

Hobe Sound - Mary F. Wethington, 100, of Hobe Sound, Florida passed away on October 13, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart. Florida.

Before retiring she was a housekeeper and cook on Jupiter Island for 60 years.

Granny, as she was known by most, resided in Hobe Sound for 72 years. She gave unconditional love to everyone she met. No one was a stranger. She had three children, but she raised many, many more. Her door was always open for a chat, a meal or a place to rest your head. An avid cook, many will cherish memories of her delicious food. It was a pleasure, and quite entertaining to hear the stories she would tell. She loved her family more than all the money in the world, and if you were a friend, you were family. If Granny only taught us one thing, it is to always be kind to one another. Her greatest gift to us was her warm smile and generous heart. She will be missed by all.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Linda Wethington of Hobe Sound, her granddaughters, Christine Storey and her husband Charles of Hobe Sound, Cindy Bean and her husband Kevin of Stuart and Lisa Balsamo and her husband Ronald of Stuart; 4 great grandchildren, David Storey, Jessica Marton, Sarah Tomporowski, Allison Bean, Caleb Bean and Adam Bean and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wethington Sr, her daughter Lucy Wethington and her sons, Thomas Wethington Jr. and Roy Wethington.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, FL. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor L.C. Campbell officiating. Interment will follow immediately in the Fernhill Memorial Gardens, Stuart.

For those who wish, contributions may be made for Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, or at 772/403-4500 or on line at www.treasurehealth.org in Granny's memory.

Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now