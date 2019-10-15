|
|
Mary F. Wethington
Hobe Sound - Mary F. Wethington, 100, of Hobe Sound, Florida passed away on October 13, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart. Florida.
Before retiring she was a housekeeper and cook on Jupiter Island for 60 years.
Granny, as she was known by most, resided in Hobe Sound for 72 years. She gave unconditional love to everyone she met. No one was a stranger. She had three children, but she raised many, many more. Her door was always open for a chat, a meal or a place to rest your head. An avid cook, many will cherish memories of her delicious food. It was a pleasure, and quite entertaining to hear the stories she would tell. She loved her family more than all the money in the world, and if you were a friend, you were family. If Granny only taught us one thing, it is to always be kind to one another. Her greatest gift to us was her warm smile and generous heart. She will be missed by all.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Linda Wethington of Hobe Sound, her granddaughters, Christine Storey and her husband Charles of Hobe Sound, Cindy Bean and her husband Kevin of Stuart and Lisa Balsamo and her husband Ronald of Stuart; 4 great grandchildren, David Storey, Jessica Marton, Sarah Tomporowski, Allison Bean, Caleb Bean and Adam Bean and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wethington Sr, her daughter Lucy Wethington and her sons, Thomas Wethington Jr. and Roy Wethington.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, FL. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor L.C. Campbell officiating. Interment will follow immediately in the Fernhill Memorial Gardens, Stuart.
For those who wish, contributions may be made for Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, or at 772/403-4500 or on line at www.treasurehealth.org in Granny's memory.
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019