Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Stuart Church of Christ
1071 S.E. 10th Street
Stuart, FL
1925 - 2019
Mary Fields Obituary
Mary Fields

Lowgap, NC - Ms. Mary Spiro Fields, age 93, of Lowgap, NC formally of Stuart Florida for 34, years, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. She was born in Chicago IL. on October 12, 1925 to the late James A. Spiro and Esther Adams Spiro. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was a member of the Church of Christ, a charter member of Jupiter/Tequesta Church of Christ. She worked for the Martin County School District, in Stuart Fl. and the Martin County Teachers Union until she retired. Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law, Janet Fields Rubio and husband Vinny, Nancy Fields Everetts; son and daughter-in-law Ted and Angela Jurgensen; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Anne Reagen, Helen Stewart, Rena Springer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Edgar Fields; two daughters Diane Marie Fields, Karen Elizabeth Fields; son-in-law. Richard Everetts; two brothers Alex D. Spiro, George J. Spiro. A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Stuart Church of Christ, 1071 S.E. 10th Street, Stuart, Florida 34996. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson, NC is serving the Fields family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 20, 2019
