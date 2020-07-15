Mary Frances MorrisseyWest Roxbury - Morrissey, Mary Frances (Lane) 86 years old of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 11, 2020 from Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis. She also spent her winters at her second home at Village Green, Vero Beach Florida for the past 30 years. Beloved daughter of the late John C. and Margaret Lane of West Roxbury. She was the beloved wife of Warren H. Morrissey for 60 years this past June. Dear and devoted mother of 7 children: daughter Jeanne Showstead and her husband Dave of Hudson, Ma, son Warren Morrissey Jr of Shirley Ma, daughter Judi McDermott and her husband Gerard of West Roxbury, daughter Janet Stronach and her husband Kurt of Norfolk VA, son Stephen Morrissey and his wife Jessica of Tustin, CA, daughter Joanne Monaghan and her husband Kevin of West Roxbury and son John Morrissey of West Roxbury. Cherished Nana of Nicole and Allison Showstead, Kristen and her husband Joshua Earle and Gerard McDermott III, Kurt Jr, Kyle, Keith and Jessica Stronach, Abigail and Levi Morrissey, Rebecca and Daniel Monaghan, and Caitlin and Lauren Morrissey. Great-grandmother of Joshua Jr. and Kathryn Earle. Predeceased by her siblings John Lane, Marguarite White, Richard Lane, Roberta Walters, Joanne Vannoy. Sister-in-law of William and Nancy Morrissey and the late Ted and Frances Levine. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Mary worked as a Secretary after graduating from the Boston Business School prior to her children then for many years in the Boston Public Schools and at Catholic Memorial in food services.What she enjoyed most was spending vacations with her husband, children and grandchildren on Cape Cod and Old Orchard Beach.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, on Friday, July 17, at 10:00am. Visiting hours will be held in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Thursday, July 16, from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donation may be made in her name to Holy Name Church or the Pulmonary Foundation for research.Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home617-323-5600