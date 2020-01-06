Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Port St. Lucie - Mary Francis Keene, 70, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Mary was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 27, 1949 and moved to Port St. Lucie in 1990 coming from Delaware.

She was a fierce advocate for animals and will forever be missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include; Daughter, Tammy Roane of Port St. Lucie, FL.; grandchildren, Joshua Roane of Cocoa, FL., Seth Roane of Port St. Lucie, FL. and her close friend, Summer Ivey-Platter of Fort Pierce, FL.

There will be a gathering on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00-4:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Haisley Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL. 34947.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org or any local animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. 34984. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
