Mary Gloria Geswell
Fort Pierce - Mary "Gloria" Geswell, 90, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in Fort Pierce, FL.
Gloria was born on March 23, 1930 in Watertown, MA to Victor and Anne Serafini.
She always had the biggest smile, most witty commentary, and was very uplifting with a positive outlook on life. She was "90 years young!"
Gloria is survived by her son, Stephen A. Basile and his wife, Lisa; Daughter, Lynn Silva and her husband, Manny; Grandchildren, Ryan Basile and husband, Julio, Krista Tabuenca and wife, Andrea, Michelle O'Driscoll and husband, Shane, and Whitney Spangler and husband, Paul; Great Grandchildren, Graham O'Driscoll, Liam O'Driscoll, Olivia Spangler, and Mia Spangler; Sister, Dora Caliguri. She is also survived by many other family members, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children, Albert F. Basile; Second husband, William Geswell; Eldest daughter, Kathryn A. Basile; Sisters, Helen Lenane and Anita Minerella; And her brother, Victor Serafini.
She was full of life and nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and friends. She made everyone feel like they were family. She was most definitely, one in a million.
Due to COVID-19, Gloria's family will plan a celebration of her life both in Florida and in Massachusetts when it is safe to gather freely. These were Gloria's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kathryn A. Basile's "Foster A Dream Foundation" in Port Saint Lucie, FL or at www.fosteradreamfoundation.com
