Mary Hays Babcock
Mary Hays Babcock was promoted to Glory on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Mary was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 27, 1928. She earned a degree in both math and physics from Agnes Scott College, and on graduation day, married Charles I. Babcock, Jr., in 1949.
Mary and Charlie raised their family in Coral Gables and remained there until their permanent move to Vero Beach in 1992. As devoted followers of Christ, they were deeply engaged in the greater Dade County community, in their local church, First United Methodist of Coral Gables, and in the Salvation Army. Mary and Charlie ministered together during 58 years of marriage before he died in 2007. Mary loved God and loved people and enjoyed serving on the local Salvation Army Board, tutoring students at Gifford Youth Achievement Center in Vero Beach, participating in the Community Bible Study, and encouraging multiple Christian ministries.
Mary is survived by her daughter Evelyn Babcock of Dallas, Texas; son Calvin Babcock (Becky) of Miami; and daughter Lisa Babcock Taylor (Jim) of Vero Beach. Sadly, Mary's oldest child, Charles I. Babcock, III (Mary Anne) of Clearwater, passed away from cancer on March 24 of this year. Mary is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Barbara Hays, of Atlanta, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the CNAs of A Moment's Notice for their love and care over the past few years of Mary's life.
Contributions in Mary's honor may be made to the Salvation Army of Vero Beach at 2655 5th Street SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from May 19 to May 22, 2020