Mary Janet Wheeler
- - Mary Janet Wheeler passed away on July 26, 2019, at the age of 76 years in Vero Beach. She was a true gypsy spirit and true loves were art and photography. Mary graduated from Florida State University in 1964.
She enjoyed 53 years of marriage to her beloved husband Richard John Wheeler Jr who recently passed away in 2016. Mary is survived by her 2 sons, Paul and Rick, 3 grandchildren, Katie, Jacob and Charlie, sister Brenda Brown, adopted soul-sister EJ Vaughn Ballenger, and 2 dogs Snowy and Winston.
A Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with a Funeral Service following at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. We love you and peace be with you. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 30, 2019