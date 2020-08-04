1/1
Mary Jo Essaye
1946 - 2020
Mary Jo Essaye

Vero Beach - Mary Jo Essaye, 74, passed away in Vero Beach on August 3, 2020.

Mary Jo was born in New York, New York and lived in Vero Beach coming from Bayshore, Long Island.

She retired as a tax attorney with the Corporation Counsel for the City of New York.

She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach Fl.

She was a graduate of Maryville College in St. Louis Mo. and New York Law School where she earned her Doctorate of Law.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years Tim Essaye Sr.; sons Tim Essaye Jr. (Emily) of Surrey, England, Tom Essaye (Alison) of Jupiter, Florida and her grandchildren Danielle, Lillian, Thomas and Abigail.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
