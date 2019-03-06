Mary Lee Crain



Fort Pierce, FL



Mary Lee Crain, age 89, passed away February 22, 2019. Mary Lee was born in St. Louis, Missouri, July 20, 1929 to Lena and Edmond Steinhoff. She graduated from the Academy of the Visitations in 1947 and graduated from Maryville College in St. Louis in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.



She was married to the late Jackson Crain on February 9, 1952. They were married for 65 years. Jack and Mary Lee took up residence in Ft. Pierce Florida on Orange Avenue shortly thereafter. Mary Lee owned and operated the American Travel Agency of Ft. Pierce for 29 years. Traveling around the world with her husband 9 times and bringing back exquisite mementos to beautifully decorate their home. Her most favorite place was a small town in Michigan, Grand Haven.



Mary Lee was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Pelican Yacht Club. She loved playing bridge. Mary was an excellent cook and socialite, hosting numerous parties at their residence. She was noted to be a beautiful elegant lady. She was a lover of animals of all kind From cats to dogs to monkeys and geese. Peacocks to this day, still run the Crain residence on Orange Avenue.



Mary Lee was predeceased by her loving sister, Sally Ann. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.



Friends may call at YATES FUNERAL HOME, 1101 S US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 407 South 33rd Street, Fort Pierce, FL on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.