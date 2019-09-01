|
Mary Loree Sanders
Sebring - Mary Loree Sanders, age 99, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born August 15, 1920 to the late Arthur and Lillian (Lightsey) Campbell in Sarasota, Florida. Loree had been a lifelong resident of Sebring and Vero Beach and attended Grace Bible Church. She baked cinnamon buns, cookies and rolls at Woodlawn Elementary School in Sebring for 11 years before moving to Vero Beach where she worked in school cafeterias before returning to Sebring in 2004. Her passion was baking but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Bud Campbell of Sarasota, FL, daughters, Laura Cason (Jack) of Sebring, FL, Chris Dailey (Bill) of Sebring, FL, sons, Al Sanders, Jr. (Judy) of Melbourne, FL and Ed Sanders of Sebring, FL, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sanders and daughter, Gracie Paille. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Cemetery in Ft. Meade, FL and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 1, 2019