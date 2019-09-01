Services
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring - Sebring
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
863-385-0125
Mary Sanders
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinth Cemetery
Ft. Meade, FL
Mary Loree Sanders


1920 - 2019
Sebring - Mary Loree Sanders, age 99, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born August 15, 1920 to the late Arthur and Lillian (Lightsey) Campbell in Sarasota, Florida. Loree had been a lifelong resident of Sebring and Vero Beach and attended Grace Bible Church. She baked cinnamon buns, cookies and rolls at Woodlawn Elementary School in Sebring for 11 years before moving to Vero Beach where she worked in school cafeterias before returning to Sebring in 2004. Her passion was baking but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Bud Campbell of Sarasota, FL, daughters, Laura Cason (Jack) of Sebring, FL, Chris Dailey (Bill) of Sebring, FL, sons, Al Sanders, Jr. (Judy) of Melbourne, FL and Ed Sanders of Sebring, FL, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sanders and daughter, Gracie Paille. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Cemetery in Ft. Meade, FL and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 1, 2019
