Mary Lou Hanlon
Vero Beach, FL
Mary Lou Hanlon, 93, of Vero Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 22, 2019 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Ft. Pierce.
Mary Lou was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Vero Beach in 1976 from the Boston area.
She had owned Preferred Properties Realty prior to her retirement.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer constantly chasing the ever elusive hole-in-one.
Survivors include her husband Thomas F. Hanlon of Vero Beach, son Bob Finneran of Walpole, MA, daughters Mimi Finneran of Vero Beach, Sheila (Jack) Creighton of Vero Beach and Gail Finneran of Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren Tyler Simpson, Mimi Simpson, Katie Finneran and Mary Finneran, and a sister Joan Houle of Destin, FL.
She was preceded in death by sons Tom, Joe and John Finneran, daughter Nancy Maxwell, sister Fran Johnson, and brother Robert Bornhoffen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
The family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A funeral mass celebrating her life will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 26, 2019