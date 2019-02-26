Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Mary Hanlon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Hanlon


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou Hanlon Obituary
Mary Lou Hanlon

Vero Beach, FL

Mary Lou Hanlon, 93, of Vero Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 22, 2019 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Ft. Pierce.

Mary Lou was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Vero Beach in 1976 from the Boston area.



She had owned Preferred Properties Realty prior to her retirement.

Mary Lou was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer constantly chasing the ever elusive hole-in-one.

Survivors include her husband Thomas F. Hanlon of Vero Beach, son Bob Finneran of Walpole, MA, daughters Mimi Finneran of Vero Beach, Sheila (Jack) Creighton of Vero Beach and Gail Finneran of Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren Tyler Simpson, Mimi Simpson, Katie Finneran and Mary Finneran, and a sister Joan Houle of Destin, FL.

She was preceded in death by sons Tom, Joe and John Finneran, daughter Nancy Maxwell, sister Fran Johnson, and brother Robert Bornhoffen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

The family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A funeral mass celebrating her life will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach.



A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now