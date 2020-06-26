Mary Lou Lyon
Vero Beach - At the VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach, Mary Lou Lyon (89) made a peaceful exit of this life as she entered Heaven's gates at approximately 3:45pm Tuesday, June 23rd. She was cared for by the outstanding team at VNA. Mary's family is forever grateful for their love and support.
A farm girl by nature but city girl by heart, Mary spent her childhood on her family's farm in Alexander, Iowa, before leaving to join her sister Grace in sunny California. The excitement of city life led her to be a career-minded young woman, where she earned her wings as a stewardess for Western Airlines. It was in her travels to San Antonio, Texas where she met her late husband George R. Lyon. In 1954, they were married in Findlay, Ohio.
After spending a few years in Findlay, the couple decided to move their family to Torrance, California. George and Mary had three children: Bruce Lyon, Barbara Dietrich and Beth Petrone. In 1969, the family moved across the country to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Mary got her Real Estate license and discovered her natural talent in sales. She remained a successful realtor for over 40 years and continued her career, achieving many awards while working here in Vero Beach with Alex MacWilliam Real Estate.
"Creating something from nothing" was in the fabric of Mary's DNA, as she was blessed with creativity. Sewing was one among her many talents and passions. Dresses for dances, aprons for household chores and beautiful hand embroidered quilts were her specialties.
Whether she was helping her family, working her business, cooking for the Community Church, singing in the choir, or helping a neighbor, Mary had a committed work ethic.
She is survived by her brother, Roger (RuthAnne) Stoffer; children, Rebecca Lee Stoffer, Bruce Lyon, Barbara (Karl) Dietrich, Beth Petrone; and her 6 grandchildren, Courtney, Karson, Luke, Sara, Nick, and Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach and/or Community Church Choir. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Community Church; details to follow.
Additionally, Mary's daughter Barbara has initiated a "Pay it Forward" scholarship fund in her mother's honor named the "Mary Lou Lyon Women's Basketball Scholarship Fund" to be awarded to a deserving young female athlete attending college next fall. Attending college was one of her dreams.
Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
