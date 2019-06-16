|
Mary Lou Opolka
Hobe Sound - Mary Lou Opolka, 82, of Hobe Sound, Florida, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Salerno Bay Health & Rehab in Stuart. She was born in Osgood, Indiana to Russell and Vaina Lee Heiderman. Mary moved to Miami, FL with her family when she was 10. She resided in Miami from 1946- 1985 where she began and raised her family as well. Mary moved to Martin County in 1985 and began working at Martin Correctional Facility as a Bookkeeper. She settled in Hobe Sound, FL in 1989 and retired in 1995 .She is survived by : Daughter, Linda (Alfred) Johnson of Hobe Sound, FL ; 3 Sisters: Lavone, Rita and Melba. Mary was predeceased by her son John Robinson in 2000 and her husband Albert W. Opolka in 2011. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019