|
|
Mary Louise Lipscomb
Vero Beach - Mary Louise ('Mary Lou') Lipscomb (nee Webster), born February 16, 1930, in New York City, NY passed away on March 15, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Mary Catherine and Deborah Rathbone Lipscomb, her husband Charles Stuart Lipscomb, and her "Sugar Sister" Juliet (Patty) Dykstra. She is survived by her eldest daughter Anne Lipscomb and close friend Michael Mosner, her brother Robert Kenly Webster and his wife Sally Webster, her close friend Nancy MacDonald Cubbage who cared for her with so much love towards the end, and many other beloved family members.
Mary Lou was the daughter of Frances Kenly Webster and Mary Louise Rathbone Webster of Englewood, New Jersey and Vero Beach, FL. She attended the Dwight-Englewood School in Englewood, and the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA, where she played field hockey.
Mary Lou had a sharp wit, strong character, and unending faith. She dedicated years to the loving care and support of two daughters born with terminal illness, fighting their battles with illimitable hope and courage at every step. She spent endless hours researching medical treatments for cystic fibrosis and as a result, fully embraced holistic and alternative medicine. Mary Lou was an animal lover, with a deep fondness for cats, and supported the Humane Society throughout her years. She also loved nature, especially the ocean, seashells, birds and their feathers, and all things blue.
Any donations in Mary Lou's name are welcome to be made to H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue at https://www.halorescuefl.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020