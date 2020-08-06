1/1
Mary Louise Vollbracht
1935 - 2020
Mary Louise Vollbracht

Vero Beach - Mary Louise affectionately called Lou, after a cancer battle passed to her heavenly reward, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Lou was born in Bay Shore, NY to Thomas J. Evans and Josephine Haggerty. Graduated from St. Patrick's and Bay Shore High School, studied Dairy Mgt. and Bacteriology at Farmingdale Univ., NY.

Loving step-brother, Thomas James (TJ) and wife Bonnie were a pride and joy to Lou's daily life experience.

Lou loved God's nature, gardening and was an advocate for the American Dairy Farmer.

Mary Lou married Kevin Vollbracht in May of 1953 and were married for 67 years. They resided in East Islip, Long Island, where they raised their family of nine children at St. Mary's Parish.

They engaged in both fresh and frozen dairy distribution to the Long Island consumer.

Survived by her children; Kevin (Jean), Mary Virginia (Doug), Michelle (Bill), Henry (Marianne), Leo Brian, deceased (Denise), Regina (Hugh, deceased), Claire (Walter, deceased), Adele (Joe), and Loretta (Chris). She was blessed with 23 grandchildren; Kristen, Lindsey, Kevin, Shannon, Lora, Leeann, Mary, Steven, Dougie, Jeannette, Lisa, Alicia, Emma, Leo, Kevin, Denise, Erin, John, Jae, Amber, Olivia, Emily and Christopher, and 14 great grandchildren.

Lou had a special devotion to our blessed Mother Mary. She was a St. Helen parishioner and a benefactor to the Basilica of the National Shrine, D.C., Dominican Sisters of Mary supporter, Salesian Mission, and Christian Brothers.

Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon, Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Donations on behalf of Mary Lou to your parish would be much appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
12:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Memories & Condolences
