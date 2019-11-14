|
Mary "Jane" Peloubet
Mary "Jane" Peloubet age 90 passed away November 6, 2019. She passed peacefully at home of natural causes. She was born February 10, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
She graduated from Georgia State College for Women with a degree in biology. She was married to Louis Peloubet II in 1952 and remained married to him until his death in 2010. She worked off and on all her life as a florist and had a great love for all things horticultural and flower arrangement.
Jane was a long term member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as USD Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Garden Club of Stuart.
She was an avid golfer and lived on a fairway at Stuart Yacht and Country Club. Bowling and saltwater fishing were among her many other hobbies.
Well loved by her many friends she is survived by her three children Lynn, William, and Lou.
Funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church 623 SE Ocean Blvd. Stuart, FL 34994 on Monday November 18 at 11:30 In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary's Church
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019