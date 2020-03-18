|
|
Mary Salerno
Mary Salerno, formerly of New Rochelle, NY, passed away on March 17.
Mary was born on January 26, 1922, to Raffaele and Carmella Scarinzi in Pennsylvania. When Mary was a child, the Scarinzi family moved to New Rochelle, NY. In 1942, Mary married her elementary school sweetheart, Anthony (Tony). After returning from duty in France and the Middle East, Anthony began his 33- year career as a security specialist for the US Department of Defense and Mary was a stay-at-home mom to four boys. Mary was active in various veterans organizations and was the oldest Gold Star Mother in the state of Florida, having lost her first son, Anthony, while serving with the Marines in Viet Nam in 1967.
She is survived by her sons, Ralph Salerno, Michael Salerno, John Salerno and daughter-in-law, Susan Salerno, all residing in Port St Lucie. Mary is also survived by her sister, Regina Zarilli, of Westchester County, NY. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband of 63 years at the South Florida National Cemetery located at 6501 SR 7 Lake Worth, FL 33449. The date and time of her memorial service will be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyd Panciera Family Funeral Care. An online guestbook may be signed at www.bpfamilycare.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Southeast Honor Flight Inc. PO Box 1503, Stuart, FL 34995
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020