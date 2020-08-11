Mary Stauffer Anderson
Mary Stauffer Anderson was born on October 19, 1923 in Sandusky, OH. At 96, she left a son, a daughter, five grandsons and eight great-grandchildren. She also outlived five interesting and pleasant husbands. As a practical nurse, she travelled internationally in the cruise industry, served as a home care provider, and volunteered in Hospice and the Red Cross. Mary delighted her grandchildren with postcards from around the world, and at home, made cookies for them to decorate at Christmas holidays. She loved to joke, fish and play cards and can now join her beloved Airedale dogs and all her Dutch, Irish and German ancestors to let the good times roll into infinity.
