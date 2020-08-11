1/1
Mary Stauffer Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Stauffer Anderson

Mary Stauffer Anderson was born on October 19, 1923 in Sandusky, OH. At 96, she left a son, a daughter, five grandsons and eight great-grandchildren. She also outlived five interesting and pleasant husbands. As a practical nurse, she travelled internationally in the cruise industry, served as a home care provider, and volunteered in Hospice and the Red Cross. Mary delighted her grandchildren with postcards from around the world, and at home, made cookies for them to decorate at Christmas holidays. She loved to joke, fish and play cards and can now join her beloved Airedale dogs and all her Dutch, Irish and German ancestors to let the good times roll into infinity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved