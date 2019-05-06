|
Mary Theresa Di Egidio
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Mary Theresa Di Egidio 87, beloved wife of John Richard and mother of Karen, Michael and Paul passed away on Passover Saturday, April 20th. She was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth McKeon of Philadelphia, PA on October 8, 1931. Theresa was one of nine children, necessitating a long arm at the dinner table! She graduated from West Catholic Girl's High School and worked for the United States Naval Department. She soon met John and they married in 1953. She raised three children while supporting her husband during multiple moves for his professional career. At each new locale, she facilitated the family transition. Theresa was always an integral part of the school PTA, local welcome groups and tirelessly supported her children's interests so that they would achieve success in each new environment.
Theresa and John became permanent residents of Florida after his retirement in 1990, having lived in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Virginia, New Jersey, San Francisco and Los Angeles. There she and John enjoyed membership at the Harbor Ridge Yacht and County Club, PGA Golf Club and social membership at the Legacy Golf Club. Theresa was a ferocious reader, her favorite author being Danielle Steel. She loved playing bridge and of course, golf. She was especially proud of her "hole-in-one" at Harbor Ridge Golden Marsh 4th Hole. She and John continued their love of travel during retirement. Theresa planned the itineraries including motoring and golf trips to Hawaii, Europe, England and Ireland. Later, they enjoyed cruises throughout the Caribbean and Europe. Theresa had an affinity for animals, the family always included a dog (dachshund) and one cat. In Florida, she supported their local animal shelter Dogs and Cats Forever since it's inception.
Theresa is survived by her loving husband John, children Karen Beth (Yeigh) and Michael John as well as two siblings, Patricia Pakech (Albert) and John McKeon (Silvia). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan and Evan Yeigh, Maria and Michael Di Egidio, and Madeleine and Nicholas Di Egido. She was predeceased by her son Dr. Paul Richard Di Egidio and six siblings; Joseph, James, Thomas, Betty, Nancy and Kitty.
Theresa was a devout Catholic, loving wife, mother and grandmother. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 350 NW California Boulevard, Port St Lucie, FL on Thursday, May 9th at 10:00am. A graveside service will be held at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Franciscan Mission Associates, PO Box 598, Mt Vernon, NY 10551-0598
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Forest Hills Funeral Home Palm City, FL.
www.ForestHillsPalmCityFlorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 6, 2019