Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Therese Mack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Therese Mack Obituary
Mary Therese Mack

Vero Beach - Mary Therese Mack, 90, of Vero Beach, Florida died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in her sleep from complications with cancer. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Robert Welch and Elizabeth Cline Welch of West Springfield.

Mary received her Masters in 1977 from University of Vermont and her Doctorate in 1981 from the University of Florida. She had been an elementary teacher Massachusetts, Connecticut, Honduras, Puerto Rico and in different counties of Florida including Indian River County. She would later work with Florida International University as bilingual program coordinator. Before retiring she worked as a teacher overseas for several years with the U.S. Dept. of Defense in the Philippines and in Germany.

Mary was married to Robert Mack, previously of Vero Beach who passed away in 2007. She is survived by sons, Robert (Yolanda Rivas) of San Pedro, Costa Rica, James of Vero Beach, Daniel of San Francisco, CA, Stephen of Hojancha, Costa Rica; sister-in-law, Suzanne Flynn of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Maria (Diego Piedra), Peter, John, Lucia, Estela and great granddaughter, Clara.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at :

www.millenniumcremationservice.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.