|
|
Mary Therese Mack
Vero Beach - Mary Therese Mack, 90, of Vero Beach, Florida died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in her sleep from complications with cancer. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Robert Welch and Elizabeth Cline Welch of West Springfield.
Mary received her Masters in 1977 from University of Vermont and her Doctorate in 1981 from the University of Florida. She had been an elementary teacher Massachusetts, Connecticut, Honduras, Puerto Rico and in different counties of Florida including Indian River County. She would later work with Florida International University as bilingual program coordinator. Before retiring she worked as a teacher overseas for several years with the U.S. Dept. of Defense in the Philippines and in Germany.
Mary was married to Robert Mack, previously of Vero Beach who passed away in 2007. She is survived by sons, Robert (Yolanda Rivas) of San Pedro, Costa Rica, James of Vero Beach, Daniel of San Francisco, CA, Stephen of Hojancha, Costa Rica; sister-in-law, Suzanne Flynn of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Maria (Diego Piedra), Peter, John, Lucia, Estela and great granddaughter, Clara.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at :
www.millenniumcremationservice.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 13, 2019