|
|
Mary Therese Waddick
Mary Therese Waddick, 84, passed away on October 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary was born on September 17, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Nancy and William Ryan.
Mary is survived by the love of her life, best friend and travel partner of 60 years, Richard "Dick" Waddick, sons Richard(Mechell) and James Waddick(wife Edy), daughters Nancy Niederpruem (husband Bob), Lisa Artz(husband Craig), grandchildren Ryan and Alison Niederpruem and Christopher Artz, brother Frank Ryan(wife Margie) and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her parents Nancy and William Ryan and her loving daughter, Karen Waddick.
Mary loved her husband, children, and grandchildren above all else. She devoted her entire life to raising happy and successful children through six moves across the country due to her husband's business relocations. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Mary suffered a tremendous heartbreak when she lost her twenty year old daughter, Karen Waddick in a plane crash. She loved and spoiled the grandchildren and made sure grandma's house was a fun place to go filled with the special treats. Mary and Dick had a special and unique love that resulted in sixty wonderful years together. Besides raising five children, they traveled all over the world and had so many fun adventures. Mary was a devoted Catholic and attended Holy Cross Catholic Church. She raised all of her children in the Catholic faith and taught them to be good and kind people. Mary loved bargain shopping, reading, decorating, traveling and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church on 500 Iris Lane Vero Beach, Florida 32963.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Karen Waddick Memorial Fund at Spring Hill College in memory of Mary Waddick. Donations can be mailed to Spring Hill College, Development and Alumni Relations, 4000 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36608.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019