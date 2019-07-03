|
|
Mary Thersa (Mizerek) Bashwiner
Jensen Beach - Mary Mizerek Bashwiner, 85, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home.
Mary was a hostess at the Olive Garden restaurant in Jensen Beach for many years.
She is survived by her four children: John M. Bashwiner (Lydia) of Verona, NJ, Richard F. Bashwiner of Jensen Beach, FL, Bruce E. Bashwiner (Rosemary) of Victor, NY and Judith A. Mitroka (Mark) of Austin, TX; her sister Janet Maddox of New York City; her grandchildren Katherine Zambarano (Derek), Megan Bashwiner (Joseph Fink), Thomas Bashwiner, Caitlin Bashwiner, Erin, Jessica ,and Kelli Mitroka,; and one great-grandchild Olsen Zambarano. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, John Francis Bashwiner.
An inurnment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will join her husband Jack.
In lieu of flowers, contributions as a memorial would be appreciated to Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Foundation, PO Box 9010, Stuart, Florida 34995. On your check, please include Mary Bashwiner in the memo with a note to ensure it is made in her memory. On the web, www.martinhealth.org/donate-now, please fill out the Tribute Gift information.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the TC Palm on July 3, 2019