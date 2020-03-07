|
|
Mary Y. Ferraro
Vero Beach - Mary Y. Ferraro, 81 of Vero Beach Florida, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones on March 2nd, 2020. Mary was born in the city of Stamford, CT, on August 25th, 1938.
Mary is survived by her devoted partner of 40 years, John (Jay) Cosco. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Andrew Charlotte Kapusta; nieces and nephews, Jeannie, Cheryl, Donna, Diane, Tommy, Lisa, and Robert as well as many grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Jay's children, Lisa, John, Laura (Brian), and grandson, Jack. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kapusta; father, Joseph Kapusta, and her brothers, Andrew Kapusta, Ann Cavalier, Ludwig Kapusta, and Milo Kapusta.
Before coming to Florida, Mary worked for the NASA space program in California, the Stamford CT board of Realtors, and spent many years in south Florida and Vero Beach where she loved her career as a Medical Transcriptionist.
Mary loved cooking for her family and friends and was an enthusiastic shopper. Her beautiful smile and lovely spirit will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2020