Marylou B. Kumnick, widow of B. William Kumnick, died peacefully on January 19, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Vero. Born in Meriden, CT on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Theodore B. Brysh and Florence Lynch Brysh. After attending St. Rose School in Meriden, she graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, CT and Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. During her years in Meriden, she was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, a sixth grade teacher at St. Rose School, a member of the Meriden Charity Club, and a longtime volunteer at Mid State Medical Center. When Marylou and her husband retired and moved to Ft. Pierce, FL in 1996, they became parishioners of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, helped the Ft. Pierce Library move into its current building, and then volunteered in the Library's "back room" for many years. Marylou continued to help process new books at the Library after her husband's death where she enjoyed having access to the latest bestsellers she loved to read poolside and on the beach. Though she didn't like to fly, she loved visiting family and friends in CT and Colombia.
Marylou and Bill knew each other since grade school, were married in 1951, and had five children. She is survived by Susan M. Kumnick of Barranquilla, Colombia; Hilary M. Kumnick and his wife Laurie of Killingworth, CT; Priscilla K. Drake and her husband David of East St. Helena, MT; Janet K. Jones (married to Virgil, deceased) of Bozeman, MT; and ten grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Marylou was predeceased by her son Robert (USN), married to Karen and last residing in Millington, TN, one grandson, and both of her siblings Janet F. Brysh and Robert B. Brysh.
A Memorial Mass for Marylou B. Kumnick will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to VNA & Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020