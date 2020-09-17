Master Chief Thomas Gene Vavra



October 4, 1944 - September 17, 2020



Thomas Gene Vavra was born in Binghamton, New York on October 4, 1944 to August and Christine Vavra (Gagnon). Tom joined the Navy and then Coast Guard where he served 27 years. Tom was highly decorated Veteran and served in Vietnam War. Tom's Life was his family. He was fun loving and always joking around. His smile was infectious. He loved fishing, gardening, golfing and his lifetime long friendships. Tom's greatest love was his wife Kathy of 51 years and his children; Jeffrey Vavra, Amy Vavra, Stacy Vavra-Ramos, Shannon Vavra-Ramos and his enduring love and legacy his grandchildren; Tyler Vavra, Hanna Frascino, Cayman Frascino, Corbin Ramos, Mazie Ramos, Taygen Ramos, Harper Ramos. He also loved his sons in law; Johnny Frascino, Anthony Ramos, Nicholas Ramos. Tom is also survived by his three brothers and their families: Frederick Vavra, Dennis Vavra and Kevin Gagnon. Thomas Gene Vavra loss his battle to leukemia on September 17, 2020 at the Hospice Home. He is now resting peacefully with our heavenly Lord and joined with his mother and father. There will be a celebration of life at the family's home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00pm.









