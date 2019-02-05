|
|
Mathew Kellin Scott Greenberg
Age 29, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on January 31, 2019. Kellin Green's Jewish prayer service will be held on Thursday, February 7th at 7pm at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce.
A gathering will be held on Friday, February 8th from 5-8pm with a wake service at 6pm in the funeral home chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 10am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 5, 2019