Matthew James Halsey
Fort Pierce -
Matthew James Halsey, age 37, passed away September 12, 2019.
He was born on January 2, 1982. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis & Katherine Bower and H. Dean & Dorothy Halsey.
Surviving are his parents, Karen Halsey of Vero Beach, and Michael Halsey of Fort Pierce, and sister, Sarah Halsey of Vero Beach.
Matt loved his cars, mopeds, shooting, the beach and the love of his pets.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce for a private celebration of his life. www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 26, 2019